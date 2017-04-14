Render credit Jason Torchinsky. Not the real Apple Car.

Apple’s secretive car program came grinding to a halt last year, but the tech giant never gave up on the self-driving car race. And now it’s taking a step forward, with California regulators announcing Friday that Apple has received a permit to test autonomous vehicles on state roads.

It’s the first peep from Apple on the self-driving car front since December, when a letter to federal regulators from Apple’s director of product integrity, Steve Kenner, emerged. Kenner wrote the letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to comment on the agency’s new self-driving car guidelines, and said Apple is “investing heavily in the study of machine learning and automation, and is excited about the potential of automated systems in many areas, including transportation.”