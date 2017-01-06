Another Top Executive Left Faraday Future Just Before Its Big UnveilingRaphael OrloveToday 6:23pmFiled to: Faraday FutureCESChinese CarsElectric Cars182EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink VIPs and employees pose with Faraday Future’s long awaited FF 91 at CES. Adams is not in the photo. Photo Credit: Raphael Orlove A number of executives from the highest levels of Faraday Future have voluntarily left the company in recent weeks, the latest of them is Greg Adams, Head of Corporate Strategy, as multiple sources close to the situation confirmed to Jalopnik today.Adams was one of Faraday’s top executives and top legacy hires, coming from Ferrari like Marco Mattiacci. Adams, as our sources explain, left two weeks before CES, at the tail end of 2016. Mattiacci also left Faraday Future only weeks ago. Adams declined to comment when reached today. Advertisement Advertisement Here is how Faraday Future described Adams’ significant level of involvement with the company:An international business leader, Greg helps formulate and drive FF’s corporate direction. He is currently overseeing our comprehensive business plan and strategic initiatives, in addition to heading our Product Portfolio team. Greg joined FF from Ferrari, where he served as Director of Marketing & Brand Experience.An incomplete list of departures over the past few months include:James Chen - General Counsel and VP Governmental AffairsDavid Wisneiski - Finance DirectorSyed Rahman - Operations ControllerRobert Filipovic - Head of Product StrategyStacy Morris - Head of Public RelationsSarah Ashton - Associate Director Governmental AffairsDing Lei - “Acting CEO”Marco Mattiacci - Chief Brand and Commercial OfficerGreg Adams - Head of Corporate StrategyIt is troubling to see a continuing trend of voluntary departures at Faraday Future, particularly just on the eve of the company’s grand showing at the Consumer Electronics Show.The Car Does Look Wild, ThoughSix More Senior Staffers At Faraday Future Have Jumped ShipHere’s The ‘Flagship’ Electric Car That Faraday Future Promised, The FF 91Faraday Future 'Global CEO' Leaves Days Before Big Reveal at CES: ReportRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply18 repliesLeave a reply