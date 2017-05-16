Nevada Department of Transportation crews replace a 75 mph speed limit sign with an 80 mph one Monday, May 8, 2017, along U.S. Interstate 80 near Fernley, Nev., about 40 miles east of Reno. Image credit: Scott Sonner/AP Images

There’s no doubt that the United States of America is a treasure trove of awesome and amazing natural beauty. You know what else America is a treasure trove of? Long-ass roads with absolutely nothing on them. You want to get off of those as quickly as possible.

Happily, Nevada recently implemented a new 80 mph speed limit on a 130 mile stretch of Interstate 80 northeast of Reno, reports the New York Times. Know what’s over there? Not a damn thing.

Apparently, this new speed limit, raised from 75 mph between Fernley and Winnemucca, will help motorists save 6.5 whole minutes!

Nevada now joins the exclusive club of states that permits speeds of greater than 75 mph on a few rural highways and interstates, which includes Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.