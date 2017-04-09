Image via Hindustan Times on YouTube

During a broadcast on Saturday morning local time, the Hindustan Times reports that a news anchor in India read the breaking report of a fatal crash that she knew involved her husband. Yet she somehow, very bravely, kept her composure and finished the report before breaking down.



The Hindustan Times, an Indian daily newspaper, reports that the anchor on air was Supreet Kaur, a nine-year veteran of the IBC-24 news channel. A reporter called the channel during her shift on air with news of an accident that involved a Renault Duster and left three of the five people in the car dead, according to the Hindustan Times.

The reporter didn’t give names, but Kaur knew that her husband was scheduled to be traveling on the route the reporter called about at the time he phoned in. She also knew that her husband was in a car with four others.

The Hindustan Times reports that there was enough information to give Kaur a sense that it could have been her husband, and it was. The Hindustan Times reports that Kaur, 28, married her husband a year ago, and by some ungodly amount of strength, she managed to keep from breaking down in response to the wreck until after she’d left the studio. From the report:

“She got a sense that it was her husband’s vehicle. She read the bulletin and only when she came out of the studio, she started calling her relatives,” a senior editor said. The editor said the staffers had come to know that her husband was dead while she was reading the news. “But we did not tell her. We did not have the courage,” the editor explained. In any case, Kaur’s courage is unmatchable.

Unmatchable doesn’t even begin to describe it.