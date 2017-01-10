Photo Credit: Kurt Bradley for Jalopnik

Much as I am annoyed by Audi’s endless parade of crossovers and SUVs, and Audi’s lazy new styling and Audi’s not-totally-unraveled involvement in the Dieselgate scandal, Audi sure as hell knows how to make pretty paint. Here’s an Audi R8 in Riviera Blue. This is good.

Advertisement

No matter how much Audi bugs me, it still has a few things it can’t fuck up. Interiors, manual transmissions in normal cars, cool paint and sticking a V10 in the middle of a comfortable sports car.

Photo Credit: Kurt Bradley for Jalopnik

That is all. Thank you for your time.