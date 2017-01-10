An Audi R8 In Riviera Blue Is Simply FantasticRaphael Orlove15 minutes agoFiled to: Detroit Auto ShowAudiAudi R8Paint172EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Kurt Bradley for Jalopnik Much as I am annoyed by Audi’s endless parade of crossovers and SUVs, and Audi’s lazy new styling and Audi’s not-totally-unraveled involvement in the Dieselgate scandal, Audi sure as hell knows how to make pretty paint. Here’s an Audi R8 in Riviera Blue. This is good. Advertisement No matter how much Audi bugs me, it still has a few things it can’t fuck up. Interiors, manual transmissions in normal cars, cool paint and sticking a V10 in the middle of a comfortable sports car. Photo Credit: Kurt Bradley for Jalopnik That is all. Thank you for your time. Audi Paint Keeps Me SaneAudi Painted Their Top Performance Cars In Super '70s Soviet-Style WonderAudi Painted Their Top Performance Cars In Super '70s Soviet-Style WonderAudi Painted Their Top Performance Cars In Super '70s Soviet-Style WonderRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply17 repliesLeave a reply