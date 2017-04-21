Just two weeks after terrifying video of a bloodied United Airlines passenger who was violently kicked off a flight for refusing to give up his seat went viral, another video has emerged showing an American Airlines employee challenging a passenger to hit him after a woman holding a baby was allegedly hit with her stroller in an argument with airline staff.
American Airlines Employee Allegedly Hit Woman With Stroller, Challenged Passenger To 'Hit Me'
Just two weeks after terrifying video of a bloodied United Airlines passenger who was violently kicked off a flight for refusing to give up his seat went viral, another video has emerged showing an American Airlines employee challenging a passenger to hit him after a woman holding a baby was allegedly hit with her stroller in an argument with airline staff.