Photo credit: Kurt Bradley/Jalopnik

Good morning! Welcome to The Morning Shift, your roundup of the auto news you crave, all in one place every weekday morning. Here are the important stories you need to know.



1st Gear: A New Ford Bronco And Ford Ranger Are Officially Happening!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!(!!!!!!!)!!!!!!!!!!

2nd Gear: Kia Debuted A 365-Horse Rear-Wheel Drive Beast, But We’re Worried No One Will Buy It

3rd Gear: The 2018 Toyota Camry: Too Edgy, Too Raw, Too FIERCE With FEROCIOUS FURIOSITY For Camry Buyers?



4th Gear: Volkswagen Has Zero Excuses For Not Making An Electric Minibus Now

5th Gear: Out Of All These Cars The Only One You Really Want Is The Stonking Mercedes-AMG GT C

Reverse: The Tata Nano Is A Thing

Advertisement

Advertisement

On this day in 2008, at the New Delhi Auto Expo in India, Tata Motors debuts the Nano, billing it as the world’s cheapest car: The anticipated price tag is around $2,500. Tata, India’s largest automaker, called the four-door, bubble-shaped mini-vehicle (it was just 5 feet wide and 10 feet long) the “People’s Car” and declared that it would be a vehicle for families who previously hadn’t been able to afford a car. (At the time, it wasn’t uncommon to see an entire family precariously packed onto a single motorbike.)﻿



Neutral: What’s The One Car You Want From The Detroit Auto Show?

And why is it the Mercedes-AMG GT C?

Sponsored

For me, it’s probably because the Mercedes-AMG GT S is so damn good.