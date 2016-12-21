All I Want For Christmas Is This Perfect Imported 1991 Honda NSXTom McParlandYesterday 11:19amFiled to: Honda NSXNSXHondaJDMFound on eBay7924EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Dear Santa, I’ve been good this year. Except for that one thing, but we don’t need to talk about that—I did what I had to do, remember? Anyway, you’re a busy guy, so I only have one item on my list: this 1991 JDM Honda NSX on eBay, in your favorite color. Advertisement Currently sitting pretty at a reasonable $30,300, it’s a Japanese-market NSX the seller says was legally imported here, to America, land of the free, specifically in Long Beach, Calif. The original five-speed has been swapped for a six-speed from a later NSX, but no one will mind that. Look Mr. Claus, you are going to get a lot of car requests this year. That one lady has been singing a blue ‘54 convertible forever, you should have taken care of that by now. I’m not going to go crazy and ask for a Ferrari or something ridiculous and I don’t even expect you do deliver it with all of your other stops. Just hook a brother up with a PayPal payment and I’ll take care of the rest. Why this car? Well, just look at it. You are a man that appreciates a fast ride and classic lines. And this isn’t just any NSX, this a car from the homeland. It’s right-hand drive, which means I’ll have to learn to shift with my left. That will be a good New Years resolution for me. Advertisement See. this isn’t just a gift, it’s an opportunity of for self-improvement.The reserve hasn’t been met yet, but I’m sure you can handle it. Auction ends in a day so I’m going to need you to act fast on this one.I’ll even let you drive it the next time you’re in town. Advertisement Sponsored Merry Christmas,-Tom McParland NSX-MAS How The New Acura NSX Compares To The Original This Acura NSX Is The Quintessential '90s Dream Car Made Even BetterHow To Accidentally Put 90,000 Miles On A Used SupercarTom McParlandautomatchconsulting@gmail.comTom is a contributing writer for Jalopnik and runs AutomatchConsulting.com. He saves people money and takes the hassle out of buying or leasing a car. Reply79 repliesLeave a reply