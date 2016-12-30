The Ferrari F50 GT is one of the most unloved – and yet also one of the rarest – of all Ferrari’s race cars. Ferrari only made three F50 GTs, and they’ve never really turned a wheel in anger. I don’t care. I could look at and listen to this screamer all day long.

Developed for the BPR Global GT Series, the race series went defunct before the F50 GT could actually compete. So Ferrari just stopped things where they were, at only three units built. The whole car weighs around 2,000 pounds, which is essentially the same weight as a single, solitary penny. It has a V12 derived from the same sort of engine Ferrari was running in Formula One at the time. It sounds like the world’s angriest bee.

I would not piss off that giant red bee.