Sure, the Tesla Model S can somewhat drive for you, but it has more talent than that. This thing could practically enter an Olympic figure-skating contest.



The art of doing donuts in the snow, or “snownuts,” is always fun to watch. But just look at this. It feels like you just witnessed some awesome car race and the Model S is celebrating, in all of its silent glory, with some donuts in a rather thin layer of snow.

Gold medal, Tesla. You win. Take a bow.