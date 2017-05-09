Good morning! Welcome to The Morning Shift, your roundup of the auto news you crave, all in one place every weekday morning. Here are the important stories you need to know to help soothe the night terrors that come a-knocking when the moon is full and the crickets have ceased their humming and the air is still.
1st Gear: Not All Hope Lost
You may or may not have heard from this website that new cars sales are dominated by snooze-inducing SUVs and crossovers. But they aren’t the only things that are bringing in cash for automakers, er, I mean selling.
Turns out, the cars that us nerds love are actually doing quite well, according to The Detroit News. Cars like hot hatches and muscle cars. From the story:
Through the first four months of 2017, U.S. passenger car sales have dropped 11.4 percent year-to-date, according to Autodata Corp. But Ford says combined sales of its sporty Focus ST and Focus RS models jumped 25 percent in that same time period. The automaker is also seeing a boost from the Fusion Sport, which went on sale in 2016.
Fiat Chrysler, meanwhile, saw sales of its “ultra high-performance” cars, like the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and Charger SRT Hellcat, increase 4 percent in 2016. But the company has also seen car sales drop drastically through the first four months of the year.
This, paired with the fact that small sports cars are also selling very well, is great news! It means that not all buyers out there are conformist crossover drones.