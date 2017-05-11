ABC News—helmed by Brian Ross, who has an incredibly weak track record when it comes to covering cars—has a big new investigation out about how a few dozen BMW vehicles have randomly burst into flames while parked and turned off. Strange? Sure. Too bad it’s more of a non-story than anything.
ABC News’ Big ‘Investigative’ Story About BMW Fires Is Bunk
