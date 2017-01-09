A List Of Jokes About The New Ford Bronco You Were Not The First To MakeMatt Hardigree32 minutes agoFiled to: Ford BroncoNew Ford BroncoFordBroncoDetroit Auto Show534EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: AP Images There’s a new Ford Bronco, rejoice! While we all celebrate the news let’s all try avoid making the same joke. Helpfully, here’s a list of all the jokes already made. Advertisement Can I get it in white?Will there be a Pursuit Package?Can I get it in white?Will Andrew C. Collins drive it for me?Can I get it in white?Wouldn’t that make this the Ford Bronco III?Can I get it in white?Recommended StoriesA New Ford Bronco And Ford Ranger Are Officially HappeningPrediction: The 'New Ford Bronco' Isn't A Bronco At AllAt Least Donald Trump Got Us More Confirmation Of A New Ford Bronco And RangerMatt Hardigreematt.hardigree@gawker.com@matthardigreeGawker Media's Executive Editor for Publishing Partnerships. Ex-Jalopnik EiC.Reply53 repliesLeave a reply