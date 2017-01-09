Photo: AP Images

There’s a new Ford Bronco, rejoice! While we all celebrate the news let’s all try avoid making the same joke. Helpfully, here’s a list of all the jokes already made.

  • Can I get it in white?
  • Will there be a Pursuit Package?
  • Can I get it in white?
  • Will Andrew C. Collins drive it for me?
  • Can I get it in white?
  • Wouldn’t that make this the Ford Bronco III?
  • Can I get it in white?

