There is a rumor floating around that the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will make a measly 757 horsepower. If this is true, this would be a huge letdown given the amount of hype Dodge has been generating for this car.



Today Dodge played the game of WHAT’S IN THE BOX? And released the fourth video in a series of trailers meant to slowly fuel the hype fire on the new Demon. This one is called “crate.”

Our friends at Road and Track noticed to a personalized plate attached to the crate and the serial number that reads “0757” and they came up with a compelling theory as to why the Demon will be cranking out 757 hp.

R&T says that Dodge did this sort of thing before the official announcement on the Hellcat. They had dropped the clue of a Sirius/XM radio station reading ‘70s on 7, which lined up with the Hellcat’s 707 horsepower.



We have heard rumors of Demon output ranging from 800-900 horsepower, which would line up with the level of madness expected from Dodge at this point. The Hellcat blew our minds! A slightly faster Hellcat isn’t about to. But it looks like Road and Track is onto something, though it’d be lame if it’s what’s going on here.

If Dodge thinks that they can charge a lot more for a Hellcat with 50 extra horsepower, three fewer seats and some track pack accessories, they are going to have a lot of disappointed MOPAR fans.