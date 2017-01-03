I’m guessing our audience may not be in the demographic that keeps up with the latest developments in the world of hot yoga, but this particular development actually has something to do with cars. Forty-three cars, in fact, very expensive ones, and no one can find them. Cars that were once owned by accused dirtbag Bikram Choudhury, who gave the world the hot-room yoga called Bikram Yoga.

A former employee of Choudhury, Minakshi Jafa-Bodden, has just won her sexual harassment case against Choudhury, and was awarded by a Los Angeles court pretty much everything the yogi has: his 700 franchises, for example, and, most relevant to us, 43 really expensive cars, including “13 Rolls-Royces, eight Bentleys and three Ferraris,” according to The Daily Mail.

The problem is nobody knows where the fleet of supercars is. The garage manager claims ignorance, though Jafa-Bodden’s law team suggests they have photographic evidence that he was involved with the removal of the cars.

Last night, Miss Jafa-Bodden, 47, who left her career in international litigation with a London City law firm to take what she thought would be her dream job as the head of Bikram Yoga’s legal team, told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Bikram is no longer the boss of Bikram Yoga. I am. I’ve been to hell and back, but the jury has spoken. Bikram has tried to conceal assets and has fled America, but justice will be done.’

Maybe they just took them to the desert and set them free? Somewhere, out there, are 43 frightened and lost supercars, desperately seeking a home.

Choudhury started something of a yoga empire back in the 1970s, and grew that empire into a massive chain of 700 franchised yoga studios that used his particular methods.



His yoga practice was a favorite of the wealthy, lithe, and famous, and he attained a sort of cult-leader like status that went definitively and inexorably to his head. There were many accusations of sexual harassment, sexual violence/assault, and even multiple allegations of rape.

Witnesses have described how he ran his yoga retreats:

‘He would sit on a throne at the front of this vast room filled with trainees. During lectures the throne would be lowered. There would be a girl stroking his hair, another massaging his back and another stroking him under orange towels that would be placed on his lap.’

Yeeesh.

This clip from HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel probably gives a better idea of who this guy is than any description I can type:

Everyone start checking Craigslist for Rolls-Royces sold by the dozen.