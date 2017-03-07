2018 McLaren 720S: This Is More Of ItKristen LeeToday 8:56amFiled to: Geneva Motor ShowMcLarenMcLaren 720S819EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Good God, the 2018 McLaren 720S is a stunner. With 710 horsepower and a gorgeous face to boot, it’s one of the best cars I’ve seen this year. It’s got a flippy dash Warp Drive thing! Here, let’s drool over these pictures together. GenevaThe 2018 Honda Civic Type R Is 306 HP Of Front-Wheel Drive Fury Coming To AmericaThe 2018 Audi RS5 Does Something Aggressively DifferentVolkswagen Finally Got Around To Ripping Off The Audi A7Kristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply81 repliesLeave a reply