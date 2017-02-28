We apologize for the outage earlier. Patrick GeorgeToday 3:48pmFiled to: Announcements257EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink We apologize for the outage earlier. Jalopnik, like the other GMG sites and a huge chunk of the internet, was affected by today’s Amazon Web Services outage. We’re not back to 100 percent yet but are working to get there. Thanks for your patience. Advertisement Update 5 p.m. We seem to be back in business? I guess we’ll find out.Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply25 repliesLeave a reply