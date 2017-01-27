I am told that after a driver samples the immense personal luxury of the Mitsubishi Galant Lambda SuPatrick GeorgeToday 9:00amFiled to: ImagesMitsubishi5512EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit Mitsubishi I am told that after a driver samples the immense personal luxury of the Mitsubishi Galant Lambda Super Touring, no other car will do. Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply55 repliesLeave a reply