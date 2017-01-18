One of these days we need to do a rundown of all the weird Dodge concepts from the 2000s that never Patrick GeorgeToday 8:47amFiled to: ImagesDodgeDodge Razor17428EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink One of these days we need to do a rundown of all the weird Dodge concepts from the 2000s that never happened, like the 2002 Dodge Razor. Also, how much Limp Bizkit do you think that guy listens to? My guess is a lot. All of it.Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply174 repliesLeave a reply