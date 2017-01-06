Justin T. Westbrook19 minutes agoFiled to: BlipAudi R8 e-TronAudi R8Audi8EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink I still think the Audi R8 e-Tron concept, first generation AND second generation all had promise. After a lengthy argument with an Audi exec at a table of journalists, apparently it was only ever supposed to be a limited time offer. Sure didn’t seem like it, but what a shame. Justin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply8 repliesLeave a reply