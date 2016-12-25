All 92 people onboard a Russian military plane en route to Syria were killed when it crashed into thMichael BallabanToday 9:53amFiled to: Plane CrashesPlanelopnik6EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkAll 92 people onboard a Russian military plane en route to Syria were killed when it crashed into the Black Sea, according to multiple reports. The Tupolev Tu-154 jet was not a victim of terrorism, Russian officials said. More as we have it.Michael Ballabanballaban@jalopnik.com@ballabanDeputy Editor, JalopnikPGP Fingerprint: 0D03 F37B 4C96 021E 4292 7B12 E080 0D0B 5968 F14E|PGP KeyReply6 repliesLeave a reply