It’s time for the early ‘80s Toyota Corona 1800 GT-TR with a spritely 160 horsepower from its 1.8 liRaphael OrloveToday 8:50amFiled to: ImagesToyotaRetroToyota Corona4316EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Toyota It’s time for the early ‘80s Toyota Corona 1800 GT-TR with a spritely 160 horsepower from its 1.8 liter hemi-head twin cam turbo four. Yes. Now is the time.Raphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply43 repliesLeave a reply